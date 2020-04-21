20,796 Deaths, 13th Day of Recession: Update on the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

The Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon said Tuesday 21st April 2020 that the number of people in serious condition fell for the 13th consecutive day.

“The circulation of the coronavirus remains at a high level. we must, therefore, remain fully mobilized, ”said Tuesday 21st April 2020 Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon during his daily press briefing.

This is reflected in the figures for admissions to hospitalization and intensive care, which are still high, even if they are declining.







Here is what to remember about the situation in France this Tuesday 21st April 2020:

20,796 : the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 12,900 people died in the hospital and 7,896 died in an nursing home or a medico-social establishment.

Detailed protocol of visits to Ehpad

Regarding confinement in nursing homes, Jérôme Salomon confirmed that conditions will be relaxed to allow visits by relatives. A national protocol was published today to specify the conditions. “It is up to the directors of the establishments to decide on the measures applicable locally, in coordination with the doctors. ”

In addition, the Director-General of Health announced that for all caregivers, the Coronavirus Covid-19 disease will be recognized as an occupational disease automatically, which allows 100% coverage of medical expenses and payment of compensation in the event of temporary or permanent incapacity.

This Tuesday 21st April 2020, the Minister of Education presented the plans being considered, with the aim of reopening the schools from May 11, the start of deconfinement.

Covid-19: 5.7% of French people will have been infected by May 11, estimates the Institut Pasteur

3.7 million people will have contracted the coronavirus in France by May 11. Men are also more likely to be infected than women.

ANSES warns that certain food supplements, notably those based on plants with anti-inflammatory properties, can disturb immune defenses allowing to fight against infections, including Covid 19.







A factory will be built in Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis) to manufacture masks for Ile-de-France. This factory will be built in a few days.

