19,718 Deaths, Admissions Down: Figures for the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

The coronavirus epidemic seems to have slowed down in France for eleven days. But there are still 395 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, presented the figures for the coronavirus epidemic which affects France.

Here’s what to remember this Sunday 19th April 2020:







19,718 : the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 12,069 people died in hospital and 7,649 died in a nursing home or a medico-social establishment.

: the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 12,069 people died in hospital and 7,649 died in a nursing home or a medico-social establishment. 395 : the number of additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

: the number of additional deaths in the last 24 hours. 30,610 people are still hospitalized today

people are still hospitalized today 5,744 people are in serious condition in intensive care. This figure continues to fall.

people are in serious condition in intensive care. 36,578 people have been able to return home after hospitalization to date.

Confinement in Ehpad: restore family visits so as not to die of grief

Confined, the elderly suffer from isolation. In order not to allow them to waste away, the professionals request the return, supervised, of family visits.

Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier: the army admits “insufficient measures”

The figures announced on Saturday show 1046 sailors of the aircraft carrier tested positive for Covid, out of 1760. Two investigations, one of command and one epidemiological, are in progress.







Amazon extends the closure of its distribution centres

While their activity was initially to be suspended until Monday 20th April 2020, Amazon announced that it will extend the closure of its distribution centres for two days.

Read More: Amazon extends the closure of its distribution centres

Coronavirus: a 99-year-old Briton collects 20 million pounds for caregivers

He walked 100 lengths of his garden with his walker. Tom Moore has sparked extraordinary generosity, raising almost 23 million euros for hospitals.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)