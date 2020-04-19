19,718 Deaths, Admissions Down: Figures for the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

General News
France is close to the symbolic figure of 20,000 dead since the start of the coronavirus epidemic
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on 19,718 Deaths, Admissions Down: Figures for the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

The coronavirus epidemic seems to have slowed down in France for eleven days. But there are still 395 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, presented the figures for the coronavirus epidemic which affects France.

Here’s what to remember this Sunday 19th April 2020:


  •  19,718: the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 12,069 people died in hospital and 7,649 died in a nursing home or a medico-social establishment.
  • 395: the number of additional deaths in the last 24 hours.
  •  30,610 people are still hospitalized today
  •  5,744 people are in serious condition in intensive care. This figure continues to fall.
  •  36,578 people have been able to return home after hospitalization to date.

Confinement in Ehpad: restore family visits so as not to die of grief

Confinement in nursing homes protects the elderly against the coronavirus but can lead to a state of distress that is sometimes fatal
Confinement in nursing homes protects the elderly against the coronavirus but can lead to a state of distress that is sometimes fatal. (© AFP / Archives / Loic VENANCE)

Confined, the elderly suffer from isolation. In order not to allow them to waste away, the professionals request the return, supervised, of family visits.

Read More: Confinement in Ehpad: restore family visits so as not to die of grief

Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier: the army admits “insufficient measures”

The figures announced on Saturday show 1046 sailors of the aircraft carrier tested positive for Covid, out of 1760. Two investigations, one of command and one epidemiological, are in progress.



Amazon extends the closure of its distribution centres

Amazon's distribution centers remain closed until Wednesday, April 22, 2020 inclusive.
Amazon’s distribution centers remain closed until Wednesday, April 22, 2020 inclusive. (© News Toulouse / Anthony Assémat)

While their activity was initially to be suspended until Monday 20th April 2020, Amazon announced that it will extend the closure of its distribution centres for two days.

Read More: Amazon extends the closure of its distribution centres

Coronavirus: a 99-year-old Briton collects 20 million pounds for caregivers

19,718 Deaths, Admissions Down: Figures for the Coronavirus Epidemic in France 1
Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old veteran, walks along his garden with his walker to raise funds for the NHS in the village of Marston Moretaine in north London on April 16, 2020. (© AFP / Justin TALLIS)

He walked 100 lengths of his garden with his walker. Tom Moore has sparked extraordinary generosity, raising almost 23 million euros for hospitals.

Read More: Coronavirus: a 99-year-old Briton collects 20 million pounds for caregivers

19,718 Deaths, Admissions Down: Figures for the Coronavirus Epidemic in France 2

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

National Holidays in May

Jason Plant
Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since July.

Brexit: Boris Johnson Apologises for not having Taken the UK out of the EU yet

spanner44
Police experts at work in the Arndale shopping center, Manchester, in the north of England, staged a knife attack on October 11, 2019.

A Man Arrested for Terrorism after the Manchester Knife Attack

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of