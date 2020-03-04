Weather: The Manche Placed on the Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms and Floods

The department of Manche is placed on the alert yellow storms and rain-flood by Météo France this Thursday, March 5. The disturbances should only concern the start of the day.
Meteo France placed the department of Manche on the alert for thunderstorms and floods on Thursday 5th March. This yellow alert essentially concerns the start of the day.

After the storms, make way for thunderstorms. Meteo France has placed the department of Manche on the yellow alert for stormsheavy rain and floods. This alert concerns the first half of the day on Thursday 5th March 2020.

Very early tomorrow morning, thunderstorms are expected. Between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to be precise. Once this disturbance is over, heavy rains are announced throughout the department.


Rain after thunderstorms

As very often, in this case, the yellow alert for heavy rains and floods concerns the Vire sector. But beware, fairly recent episodes have shown us that many sectors can be affected. We remember in particular the Cotentin east coast where floods had affected the cities of Siouville,  Helleville and Benoîtville last June.

Another stormy episode had affected Négreville, Bricquebec, Couville or Surtainville a few weeks later. These disturbances will be accompanied by gusts of wind of up to 70 km/h .

