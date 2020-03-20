Weather in Charente: Still a Nice Day Despite the Clouds

WEATHER: The forecast for the weather in Charente is still for a sunny and warm day despite more clouds than yesterday

The sky is slightly cloudy and it is mild this morning at 8am in the Charente, and the sun is there.

Yesterday’s spring day is set to continue today with the latest forecast from Meteo France promising that the weather in Charente will have sunshine despite a light cloudy veil.







As for the temperatures, it will be good with 20 degrees in Cognac and Angoulême. A south wind will blow slightly.

The weekend will be beautiful but cloudy with falling temperatures.

