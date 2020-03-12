Weather in Charente: Grey Morning, Improving in the Afternoon

WEATHER: The morning skies are grey, but the weather in Charente should see an improvement in the afternoon

The morning skies are grey and overcast looking this morning in Charente at 8am. Meteo France announces that the weather in Charente this morning will still be loaded with possible rains but that an improvement is coming from the north.

The end of the afternoon would, therefore, be rather clear and brighter.







The wind will blow weakly. Temperatures will show 13 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac at the warmest part of the day.

The weather should be rather sunny for this weekend and the good weather could return durably from next Tuesday.

