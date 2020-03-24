Weather in Charente: A Good Day is Forecast for the Charente

WEATHER: The sun will dominate the skies above the Charente, with a good day forecast for the weather in Charente

The sky is blue the sun is shining but the background of the air remains fresh this morning at 9am in Charente.

The weather in Charente will see the sun that will dominate this Tuesday, despite some cloudy periods that will dissipate in the afternoon according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.

A northeast wind will blow weakly, which will cause a slight drop in temperatures.







The temperatures should reach 18 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac and 17 degrees in Confolens at the warmest part of the day.

