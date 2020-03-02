Storm Karine. Winds up to 100 km/h and Rain Expected in Toulouse and Occitanie on Monday

Monday 2nd March 2020, it is the storm named Karine which will sweep Occitanie and Toulouse with strong winds which could reach 110 km/h. What awaits you.

Monday 2nd March 2020, after the storm Leon which crossed the centre of France, it is the storm Karine which points its nose, this time in the Southwest quarter.

A classic winter storm like Storm Miguel in December 2019.

This disturbance from the Golf de Gascogne will cross Occitania and impact Toulouse from midday.







Strong gusts

The wind will blow strongly in gusts, potentially from 100 km/h to 110 km/h in the Toulouse south.

#tempete classique d’hiver demain sur un large sud ouest #ventviolent qui va balayer d’Ouest en est la région :

Sur les côtes 👉100 km/h loc jusqu’à 120 km/h,

👉70/80 km/h dans les terres, ponctuellement jusqu’à 100 km/h sous grains

👉 #pyrenees 130/140max sur crêtes ouest est pic.twitter.com/rNsmQxLQ5h — Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) March 1, 2020

Stormy Morning

Stormy afternoon

