Storm Karine. Winds up to 100 km/h and Rain Expected in Toulouse and Occitanie on Monday

Monday 2nd March 2020, it is the storm named Karine which will sweep Occitanie and Toulouse with strong winds which could reach 110 km/h. What awaits you.

Monday 2nd March 2020, after the storm Leon which crossed the centre of France, it is the storm Karine which points its nose, this time in the Southwest quarter.

A classic winter storm like Storm Miguel in December 2019.

This disturbance from the Golf de Gascogne will cross Occitania and impact Toulouse from midday.


Strong gusts

The wind will blow strongly in gusts, potentially from 100 km/h to 110 km/h in the Toulouse south.

Stormy Morning

The time for your morning in Toulouse and Occitanie, Monday.
The time for your morning in Toulouse and Occitanie, Monday. (© Météo France)

Stormy afternoon

The weather for your Monday afternoon in Toulouse and Occitanie
The weather for your Monday afternoon in Toulouse and Occitanie (© Météo France)

