In Nantes, They Steal a Bathroom Mirror from a Building Under Construction

Local News
In a building under construction in Nantes, individuals tried to snatch the mirror from a bathroom
Police arrested two individuals in Nantes while loading a stolen mirror into their vehicle, Wednesday 18th March 2020.

Does containment give (bad) ideas to some? On Wednesday 18th March 2020, around 9.30 pm, the police arrested two individuals on avenue du Parc de Procé in Nantes (Loire-Atlantique).

Traces of break-in

They tried to load a mirror into a vehicle “while hiding,” reports a police source. After verification, the police observed the absence of a bathroom mirror in an apartment on the ground floor of a building under construction nearby.

Traces of break-in were also found at the scene.

Placed in police custody, the suspects were summoned to the Nantes Criminal Court on November 3rd, 2020.

