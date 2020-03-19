Morbihan: Hunting Now Prohibited

Local News
Hunting is also prohibited in Morbihan due to the Coronavirus
spanner44Leave a Comment on Morbihan: Hunting Now Prohibited

The prefect of Morbihan issued a decree prohibiting hunting Wednesday 18th March, following outings still unauthorized despite the confinement.

The prefect of Morbihan, Patrice Faure, is very up. He still noted too many unjustified exits despite the confinement put in place since Tuesday 17th March :

“Faced with the persistence of certain irresponsible behavior, the prefect of Morbihan took two additional restrictions.”



Exceptional authorization for pests

In addition to beaches and nautical activitieshunting is now also prohibited in the Morbihan. It is justified by the need to be in a group for certain battles.

Individual hunting is still prohibited. However, for certain harmful species which could cause damage to crops, such as wild boars, for example, an exceptional authorization may be granted. 

The national hunting federation must specify the procedures. But the hunter will try to hunt alone.

Morbihan: Hunting Now Prohibited 1

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Related Posts

The weekend weather forecast for Normandy

Weather in Normandy: A Weekend of Rain, Hail and Thunderstorms

spanner44
The weather forecast for Normandy this Tuesday

Normandy: The Weather for Tuesday

Jason Plant
A rainy day for the weather in Charente

Weather in Charente: A Rainy Day

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of