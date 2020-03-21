A Hundred Digital Tablets Requisitioned for Maine-et-Loire Nursing Homes

Tablets provided to Nursing Homes in confinement in Maine-et-Anjou
In full confinement, contact with families is not easy in nursing homes. The Department of Maine-et-Loire has made a hundred tablets available in Anjou.

Since Wednesday 11th March 2020, total containment measures have been in effect in the Accommodation establishments for the elderly (Ehpad) and senior residences in Maine-et-Loire.

The Department has reflected on the solutions to bring to maintain the link between residents and families.


Delivered throughout Anjou

During the weekend of Saturday 14th March and Sunday 15th March 2020, “the departmental services carried out an inventory of available and unused digital tablets. In three days, a hundred iPads were thus delivered throughout Anjou, ”announces the community.

As of this weekend of March 21st and 22nd, 2020, the Department also announced that residents will be able to chat with their loved ones via Skype.


Also for children placed

“This initiative, unique in France, was widely acclaimed and we were able to respond to all the requests, ”said the Chairman of the Department, Christian Gilet.”

The same system was deployed for the benefit of children placed in the Departmental Child and Family Center , “in order to ensure the link with the parents but also educational continuity”.

