Handball: All Pros and Amateurs Competitions Suspended in France

Like many other federations, the French Handball Federation decided on Thursday 12th March 2020 to suspend all of its competitions.

Handball is in turn affected by measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The French Handball Federation announced Thursday 12th March 2020 the suspension of “all competitions, national, regional and departmental”.

Communiqué officiel 📃 La FFHandball suspend l’intégralité de ses compétitions jusqu’au 5 avril inclus pic.twitter.com/VydSDl04BT — FFHandball (@ffhandball) March 12, 2020









The National 1 clubs of Caen and Colombelles are thus concerned. The two teams were scheduled to play at home, Sunday March 15, 2020. The Caen Handball was to play four games until April 5, 2020, against two for Colombelles.

