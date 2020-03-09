Franck Riester Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, candidate for municipal elections in Coulommiers, tested positive for the coronavirus

The Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, has tested positive for the coronavirus, said Monday 9th March 2020 his cabinet at AFP, stressing that he was “in good shape” and at his Parisian home.

Questioned by AFP, Matignon said that “the rules for ministers are the same as for all French people”. “For the government, the rules of prudence and barrier gestures remain in order,” we added from the same source.







Franck Riester had spent several days last week before the Assembly’s Cultural Affairs Committee to present his bill on audiovisual communication.

After the first two cases of coronaviruses shown at the National Assembly, the Minister of Culture and candidate for Coulommiers announced that he was cancelling his public meetings.

Indeed, the Coulommiers Demain list had scheduled two public meetings on Saturday 7th March in the Vaux et des Templiers district, as well as a large public meeting on Tuesday 10th March at La Sucrerie.

(Visited 8 times, 7 visits today)