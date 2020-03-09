Franck Riester Tested Positive for Coronavirus

General News
Franck Riester would have tested positive for coronavirus
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Franck Riester Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, candidate for municipal elections in Coulommiers, tested positive for the coronavirus

The Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, has tested positive for the coronavirus, said Monday 9th March 2020 his cabinet at AFP, stressing that he was “in good shape” and at his Parisian home.

Questioned by AFP, Matignon said that “the rules for ministers are the same as for all French people”. “For the government, the rules of prudence and barrier gestures remain in order,” we added from the same source.



Franck Riester had spent several days last week before the Assembly’s Cultural Affairs Committee to present his bill on audiovisual communication.

After the first two cases of coronaviruses shown at the National Assembly, the Minister of Culture and candidate for Coulommiers announced that he was cancelling his public meetings.

Indeed, the Coulommiers Demain list had scheduled two public meetings on Saturday 7th March in the Vaux et des Templiers district, as well as a large public meeting on Tuesday 10th March at La Sucrerie.

Franck Riester Tested Positive for Coronavirus 1

(Visited 8 times, 7 visits today)

Related Posts

One in Two French regularly use Facebook

One in Two French are Active on Facebook

spanner44
The temperatures of this Saturday afternoon - which will be almost identical this weekend. As of Monday, they will begin to fall.

Weather: It’s Nice, it’s Hot … Okay, But Until When?

spanner44
Theresa May invents the principle of a "joint customs zone" to allow trade with Ireland despite the exit of the UK from the EU

Brexit: Theresa May Invents the Principle of Double Customs Tariffs for Ireland

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of