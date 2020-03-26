The Elysee Palace announces the release of three French hostages in Iraq

Four employees of the NGO SOS Chrétiens d’Orient, three French and one Iraqi, kidnapped in Baghdad on January 20th, have been released, announced the Elysée on Thursday 25th March 2020.

“The President of the Republic welcomes the release of our three compatriots Antoine Brochon, Julien Dittmar, Alexandre Goodarzy, and the Iraqi Tariq Mattoka, all employees of the NGO SOS Chrétiens d’Orient”, indicates the Elysée in a press release issued Thursday evening.







“France has made every effort to achieve this outcome. The President of the Republic expresses his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation.”

