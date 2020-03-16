Edouard Philippe Proposes to Postpone the Second Round of Municipal Elections to June 21st

While Emmanuel Macron must speak on new measures against the coronavirus, the Prime Minister would propose to postpone the second round of the elections in June

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has proposed to postpone the second round of municipal elections to June 21st, affirmed this Monday, March 16, 2020, concordant sources at AFP.

This proposal was made a few hours before the intervention this evening at 8 p.m. of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who is once again addressing the French in the context of the coronavirus epidemic which is spreading in France.







The latest report from the Ministry of Health, dated Sunday 15th March 15 2020, reported 127 dead and 5,423 people infected.

Édouard Philippe a proposé de reporter le second tour des municipales au 21 juin, ont affirmé des sources concordantes à l’ #AFP pic.twitter.com/XRtqI08j2k — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 16, 2020

A meeting with party leaders in the morning

The Prime Minister, who had first discussed with the party leaders in the morning, then held a meeting in the afternoon with these officials and associations of elected officials to inform them of the conclusions of the scientific council.

It was on this occasion that he proposed to postpone the second round to June 21, reported several AFP participants. “In May update will be made on the health situation to see if the organization in June is possible,” said one of these sources.

Edouard Philippe also proposed to ” sanctify ” the results of the first round , as well as the election of some mayors as early as Sunday, added several participants.

The deposit of the lists should, however, be carried out as if the second round was held on Sunday, that is to say before Tuesday 6 p.m.







Emmanuel Macron’s speech at 8 p.m.

Damien Abad, head of LR deputies in the National Assembly, said on BFMTV that his party agreed with these proposals.

Emmanuel Macron was on his side to receive 17h, the presidents of the Senate Gerard Larcher and National Assembly Richard Ferrand to consult on the crisis, before his speech scheduled at 20h .

From rebellious France to the National Rally via Les Républicains and the EELV environmentalists, several party officials demanded a postponement of the second round as early as Sunday evening.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)