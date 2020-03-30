Coronavirus: World Motor Show, Scheduled for October in Paris, is Cancelled

The organisers of the World Motor Show, traditionally held in October in Paris, announced the cancellation “in its current form” of the 2020 edition.

The coronavirus health crisis is coupled with an unprecedented economic crisis. Monday 30th March 2020, the organizers of one of the biggest meetings in the automotive world, the World Motor Show, announced that the event traditionally organized in Paris in October would not take place “in its current form “in 2020.







A decision was taken “in view of the gravity of the crisis”

“We will not be able to maintain the Mondial de l’Auto at the Porte de Versailles in its current form,” the event organizers regretfully wrote in a statement. A decision taken “in view of the seriousness of the health crisis in which the automotive sector, hit hard by the economic shock wave, plays its survival”.

The organizers have not specified in what form they hope to maintain certain events. They just said that the parties “outside the walls” of the Paris Motor Show and those dedicated to new mobility were not affected by this decision: “We are studying all the alternative solutions in close contact with our main partners. “

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)