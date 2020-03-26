Coronavirus: Social Benefits Paid Two Days in Advance in April

EPIDEMIC: Due to the coronavirus, the CAF is paying social benefits earlier in April, which represents a cash advance of 5 billion euros for the State

In order not to penalize beneficiaries who have to withdraw their money from banks, whose operation may be disrupted due to the coronavirus, the payment of social benefits by the CAF, will be made two days in advance in April, announced the Ministry of Solidarity, this Thursday.

“Social assistance will be available on the beneficiaries’ account from Saturday 4th April,” said the cabinet of Secretary of State Christelle Dubos, confirming information from Le Figaro. According to the daily, this anticipation represents a cash advance of 5 billion euros for the state.

“Anticipate” trips to bank branches “

Housing allowance, active solidarity income (RSA), disabled adult allowance (AAH), family allowances… These benefits are usually paid by family allowance funds (CAF) on the 5th of the month, except when this day falls on a Sunday, as is the case in April, and this takes place on the 6th.

Advancing the payment aims, according to the government, to “ensure that everyone will be able to receive their aid in good time” by making it possible to anticipate “trips to bank branches to avoid long waits and difficulties in meeting the rules of social distance ”taken to curb the spread of the virus.







Only 1,600 post offices are open

In fact, some of the most financially fragile recipients have only a limited banking offer and must go to the counter to receive their aid. Many pass through the Banque Postale, which has a public mission of “banking accessibility”.

However, because of the coronavirus crisis, 1,600 post offices are currently open out of the 7,700 in the territory, according to figures communicated by the company. In 2018, the Banque de France estimated that 3.4 million people were in financial fragile situations.

