Coronavirus in Seine-et-Marne: Apple to Close Two Stores

Apple has just announced the closing of its stores this Saturday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

While the coronavirus continues to spread, Apple has just taken strict measures.

Its CEO, Tim Cook, announced on his Twitter account the closure of all stores outside of China, until March 27. The 20 French shops are of course concerned and this, starting this Saturday according to the Apple website. 



In Seine-et-Marne, Apple has two stores, at Carré Sénart and Val d’Europe.

“In our workplaces and in our communities, we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” writes Tim Cook. “Apple will temporarily close all of its stores outside of Greater China until March 27, and pledges $ 15 million to help the global recovery. 

