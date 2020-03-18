Coronavirus: Scheduled for 16th May, Eurovision 2020 Competition is Cancelled

Like many events, the Eurovision competition will not take place due to the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers announced on Wednesday 18th March 2020.

After Euro football, Roland-Garros, the turn of Eurovision. The 65th edition of the talent show, to be held from 12 to 16 May in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, was cancelled because of the outbreak of coronavirus, announced this Wednesday 18th March 2020 the organizers of the event.

En tant que membre du Big 5 très attaché à l‘#Eurovision, @Francetele prend acte de la décision d’annulation de l’événement par l’UER. Nous tenons à exprimer toute notre solidarité avec @TomLeebOfficial, l’ensemble des artistes et les millions de fans de l’événement. #OpenUp https://t.co/daThCLoH8z — Eurovision France 🇫🇷 (@EurovisionF2) March 18, 2020

Uncertain report in 2021

The European Broadcasting Union said in a statement:

“Given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 epidemic across Europe, and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating countries and the Dutch authorities, the EBU came to the difficult conclusion that it was impossible to ensure this event live.”

The organizers of the competition also specified that they were still in discussions with the city of Rotterdam to find out if it could host the competition in 2021.

As a reminder, France was to be represented by singer Tom Leeb with its title “The Best in me”, renamed “My ally”.

