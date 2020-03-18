Coronavirus: Scheduled for 16th May, Eurovision 2020 Competition is Cancelled

Music
The Eurovision Song Contest is Cancelled due to the Coronavirus
Like many events, the Eurovision competition will not take place due to the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers announced on Wednesday 18th March 2020.

After Euro footballRoland-Garros, the turn of Eurovision. The 65th edition of the talent show, to be held from 12 to 16 May in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, was cancelled because of the outbreak of coronavirus, announced this Wednesday 18th March 2020 the organizers of the event.

Uncertain report in 2021

The European Broadcasting Union said in a statement:

“Given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 epidemic across Europe, and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating countries and the Dutch authorities, the EBU came to the difficult conclusion that it was impossible to ensure this event live.”

The organizers of the competition also specified that they were still in discussions with the city of Rotterdam to find out if it could host the competition in 2021.

As a reminder, France was to be represented by singer Tom Leeb with its title “The Best in me”, renamed “My ally”.

