Coronavirus: Saint-Nazaire Clinics Ready to Support the Hospital

The two clinics in Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique) say they are ready to help the hospital in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic.

As the pressure mounts to the hospital of Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), both clinical Naval city, the mutual Clinic Estuary and Polyclinic of Europe were keen to know they are ready to back up, faced with the spread of the coronavirus.







Additional beds

The mutual clinic of the Estuary is located in the sanitary city, in the buildings that the hospital. This explains its important part in the reorganization of services.

The hospital, therefore, plans to gradually increase the number of intensive care beds, around thirty in total. And this, “thanks to the establishment of additional lines of guards thanks to the participation of the clinic’s anesthesiologists”.

“The Covid-19 patient care plan provides for the offloading of part of the medical activities from the Hospital Center to the Mutual Clinic (reception of a temporary 20-bed medical unit since March 17th); the reception of all surgical patients of the hospital center since March 20th.”

Also at the polyclinic of Europe, any “non-urgent surgical or medical activity and without prejudice to loss of a chance for the patients” was deprogrammed to free beds.







The polyclinic in 4th line

The Polyclinique de l’Europe is targeted by the ARS as a 4th line healthcare establishment.

“[She] is ready to welcome Covid-19 patients in the best possible conditions, in the event that the Hospital Center is in difficulty and this in perfect coordination with the teams of the Groupement Hospitalier du Territoire and within the framework set by the ‘ARS and public authorities. […] The polyclinic of Europe is organized to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, our teams are ready to take care of patients either downstream of the Hospital Center, or in relay of urgent activities when it cannot insure them because of its mobilization.”

