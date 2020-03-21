Coronavirus in Nice: The Promenade des Anglais Closed to Pedestrians

CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC: “There is an unconsciousness which is frankly intolerable, it is for this reason that I take orders which will be valid this morning,” announced Christian Estrosi

The beaches were already forbidden access, the town hall of Nice decided, this Friday, to close, in addition, the Promenade des Anglais to pedestrians. The mayor (LR) of Nice Christian Estrosi has indeed announced on LCI that he will take a decree in this sense, given the number of people still present in too many on this axis which adjoins the sea, despite the containment measures decided as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

“There is an unconsciousness which is frankly intolerable, it is for this reason that I take decrees which will be valid this morning,” said the councillor, calling for “to reinforce the sanctions” by instituting “higher fines “







The mayor of Nice plans to introduce a curfew

And Christian Estrosi also does not rule out further hardening the tone by “prohibiting the use of all public spaces” and even by “establishing a curfew”, which will be effective for all, except for people who work.

Thursday, like all the prefectures of the French coast, that of the Alpes-Maritimes took a decree prohibiting access to all of the beaches. State services in the department also used a drone to remind them of the rules of containment.

