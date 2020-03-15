Coronavirus: National Education Postpones Exams and Competitions

This measure concerns both higher education competitions (preparatory post-classes) and national education recruitment competitions.

While France has just triggered the epidemic stage 3 of 3, the government announced this Sunday 15th March 2020 a new measure to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the aftermath of the closure of crèches, schools and universities, it is now future recruits from higher education and national education and the public service who will suffer the direct consequences of the epidemic in the coming weeks.







In a joint press release, the Ministries of National Education and Higher Education confirmed the postponement of the national examinations and competitions scheduled until April 5 “to take into account the difficulties of transport and accommodation and with constant concern not to harm the candidates, ”he said.

#COVIDー19 #Coronavirus Report des examens nationaux et des concours pour ces trois prochaines semaines pour tenir compte des difficultés de transport et d’hébergement et dans un constant souci de ne pas léser les candidats.@JmBlanquer @VidalFrederique https://t.co/sucjUlImzU — Ministère de l’Éducation nationale et Jeunesse (@EducationFrance) March 15, 2020

Applicants concerned contacted by email

The post-baccalaureate exams for access to schools will be replaced by “file reviews”, explains the press release.







Solutions must be found on a case-by-case basis, while reprogramming of exams will be done as soon as possible “according to the evolution of the situation. ”

The Parcoursup calendar should not be changed “at this stage”, also stressed the ministry.

For competitions scheduled after April 5th, suitable solutions will be defined on the basis of in-depth instruction. “The methods selected will be brought to the attention of the candidates on a dedicated internet page,” the press release said.







Applicants must be informed by email, the government also said.

#Coronavirus #Covid_19 | Message n°4 de @jmblanquer

L’Education nationale est aux côtés des familles et des élèves en cette période exceptionnelle pour les informer, les accompagner et permettre à tous les élèves de travailler.

Restez informés 👉 https://t.co/FeEPi0WTq6 pic.twitter.com/yrlxj81kvw — Ministère de l’Éducation nationale et Jeunesse (@EducationFrance) March 14, 2020

A maintenance of the tests however announced yesterday

The government finally seems to reverse its decision. Yesterday Saturday, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, had however estimated the day before that the exams and competitions could be maintained.

“The strategy is not to prevent the virus from getting through – we know it will probably pass through more than half of us – but to get it to get through spread over time, “he said during a press conference.

Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education, for her part explained on Friday that “all the competitions [would be] maintained”.

A ce jour, aucun report des partiels n’est envisagé. De même, tous les concours sont maintenus. Nous mettons en place les mesures sanitaires nécessaires pour protéger les étudiants et surveillants. pic.twitter.com/gyy4XdOEyx — Frédérique Vidal (@VidalFrederique) March 13, 2020

