Coronavirus in Maine-et-Loire: Three More Deaths at Angers University Hospital

Local News
EPIDEMIC: Three new patients died on Friday 27th March from Coronavirus Covid-19 at Angers CHU hospital.

Three new patients infected with the coronavirus died at the CHU of Angers, said this Friday evening March 27 the Regional Health Agency, bringing to 7 the number of deaths related to this epidemic in this public establishment out of 31 registered in the Pays de la Loire.



The number of positive laboratory diagnoses has increased to 530 cases. That’s twice as much as five days ago.

Health establishments in the Loire region have 83 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care, including around twenty who were transferred Thursday by TGV from the Grand Est region.

The situation of medico-social establishments is also closely monitored: 11 people died in nursing homes, including 2 in Maine-et-Loire.



Remember the good reflexes to adopt in case of fever associated with breathing difficulties: contact in priority your treating doctor or the nearest general practitioner, Center 15 in case of severity or emergency. For all other non-medical questions, call 0800 130 000.

