Coronavirus: LR President Christian Jacob Tested Positive

The President of the Republicans (LR) Christian Jacob tested positive for coronavirus
he president of the Republicans (LR) Christian Jacob has tested positive for coronavirus, his entourage announced on Sunday.

Mr Jacob, 60, “is not hospitalized” and “he was confined to his home” where he is under confinement, said the source.


Close sources, the elected 60-year-old, contacted by phone in the afternoon, would be fine.

Wednesday 11th March, he was present at the Saint-Ayoul cultural and sports centre in Provins to attend the public meeting of Olivier Lavenka, who succeeded him as head of the town hall of the medieval city in July 2017. A hundred people were present.

LR party headquarters closed

As a precaution, “the party’s headquarters will remain closed” for the time being, the same source said.


Mr Jacob was regularly involved in the municipal campaign, especially in Paris where he spoke on March 9 at the meeting of Rachida Dati Salle Gaveau, which many right-wing personalities, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy, were invited.

The president of LR was strongly indignant Thursday for a possible postponement of the municipal elections because of the coronavirus crisis.

