Coronavirus in Loire-Atlantique: All Beaches Closed to the Public

All of the Loire-Atlantique beaches have been closed to the public since Thursday 19th March. Nautical activities, hunting and fishing are also prohibited.

The prefecture of Loire-Atlantique decided, Thursday 19th March, to completely close the beaches of the coast of the department to the public.

” Certain behaviours suggest that not all citizens have taken the measure of the need to comply with these instructions,” said the prefect.

The controls carried out by the Gendarmerie and the National Police, in coordination with the municipal police, began on Tuesday, March 17, in Loire-Atlantique.

“The system implemented is based on fixed and mobile control points, on all the main and secondary axes of the department. The violation of the confinement rules is now punished with a fixed fine of € 135 which can be increased to € 375.”







“Increasing risk of frequenting beaches”

The prefect also underlines the “context of the strong increase in the population present on the Atlantic coast”, with the massive arrival of inhabitants of Paris and its region, for example. As a consequence, the “increasing risk of frequenting beaches and coastal areas, incompatible with measures aimed at slowing the progression of the epidemic. ”

The mayors of the coastal municipalities, some of whom have already taken orders such as in La Baule-Escoublac, Pornichet, Le Pouliguen, Pornic or Saint-Brevin-les-Pins , were consulted.







Hunting and fishing also prohibited

Access to beaches, paths, trails, dune areas, forests and parks on the coast is prohibited; pedestrian, cyclist and all non-motorized traffic, of all artificialized public spaces on the coast (ports, docks, jetties, esplanades, embankments and waterfronts), whatever their configuration , for the whole population.

The prefecture also specifies that maritime and coastal leisure, nautical and aquatic leisure activities are also prohibited throughout the department, as is any hunting, freshwater fishing or leisure activity.

