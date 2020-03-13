Coronavirus: Gatherings of More than 100 People Prohibited, announces Edouard Philippe

General News
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in France because of the Coronavirus
spanner44Leave a Comment on Coronavirus: Gatherings of More than 100 People Prohibited, announces Edouard Philippe

After the measures announced by Emmanuel Macron to fight against the spread of Coronavirus across France, Edouard Philippe specified some of them this Friday 13th March 2020 on TF1.

After the televised speech by Emmanuel Macron and the shock measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the hour is in full swing for general combat.

Guest of the TF1 1:00 p.m. this Friday 13th March 2020, Edouard Philippe recalled that the priority objective was to curb the spread of the Covid-19Other additional measures could be taken if the circumstances so required.




  • Gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited

The Prime Minister notably announced that gatherings would now be limited to 100 people, throughout the national territory “to protect the life of the French”. Previously, only those with more than 1,000 people were.

I know that it will have consequences on cinemas, theaters …

  • “No risk of shortage”

In an attempt to appease the French, who are flocking to the supermarkets, the Prime Minister assured that “there was no risk of a shortage of anything”.

Regarding protective masks, France has a stock of 80 million units and “the producers have been requisitioned”.

    • Shops remain open

He also said that the food shops will not be closed.


Public transport will not be affected either.

Schools closed, postponement of the winter break…

The day before, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron unveiled a series of drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus. Nurseries, schools, colleges, high schools and universities will be closed from Monday 16th March 2020, for “at least 3 weeks”, until the spring break. 12 million children and adolescents are affected.



He also announced the postponement of the winter break for two months, the assumption of 100% of partial unemployment for employees, the postponement of non-urgent medical operations … Nevertheless, the municipal elections are maintained. 

Coronavirus: Gatherings of More than 100 People Prohibited, announces Edouard Philippe 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

A dark Eiffel Tower after the attack in London

Attack in London: London: The Eiffel Tower off Sunday Evening in Tribute to Victims

spanner44
Emmanuel Macron and the general director of Health Jerome Salomon, in Paris on March 6, 2020.

Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Closes nurseries, schools, colleges and universities until further notice

Jason Plant
French President wants negoitiations to start at end of 2016 or start of 2017 for Brexit

Brexit: Hollande wants Negotiations end 2016 or early 2017

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of