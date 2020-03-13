Coronavirus: Gatherings of More than 100 People Prohibited, announces Edouard Philippe

After the measures announced by Emmanuel Macron to fight against the spread of Coronavirus across France, Edouard Philippe specified some of them this Friday 13th March 2020 on TF1.

After the televised speech by Emmanuel Macron and the shock measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the hour is in full swing for general combat.

Guest of the TF1 1:00 p.m. this Friday 13th March 2020, Edouard Philippe recalled that the priority objective was to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Other additional measures could be taken if the circumstances so required.









Gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited

The Prime Minister notably announced that gatherings would now be limited to 100 people, throughout the national territory “to protect the life of the French”. Previously, only those with more than 1,000 people were.

I know that it will have consequences on cinemas, theaters …

“No risk of shortage”

In an attempt to appease the French, who are flocking to the supermarkets, the Prime Minister assured that “there was no risk of a shortage of anything”.

Regarding protective masks, France has a stock of 80 million units and “the producers have been requisitioned”.

Shops remain open



He also said that the food shops will not be closed.



Public transport will not be affected either.

Schools closed, postponement of the winter break…

The day before, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron unveiled a series of drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus. Nurseries, schools, colleges, high schools and universities will be closed from Monday 16th March 2020, for “at least 3 weeks”, until the spring break. 12 million children and adolescents are affected.







He also announced the postponement of the winter break for two months, the assumption of 100% of partial unemployment for employees, the postponement of non-urgent medical operations … Nevertheless, the municipal elections are maintained.

