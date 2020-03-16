Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Meets Defense Council and Will Speak at 8 pm on Television

The Head of State met Monday 16th March 2020 for a working lunch “in Defense Council format” in order to decide on the new measures to be taken against the epidemic of coronavirus.

Emmanuel Macron is meeting Monday 16th March 2020, at noon for a working lunch “in Defense Council format ”, announced the Elysée, in order to decide on the new measures to be taken to fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

The Elysee Palace again denied on Monday morning rumors of imminent widespread confinement of the French at home, as already decided by Italy and Spain.







Lunch will bring together officials usually present at defence councils, including the Prime Minister, the Chief of the General Staff, the National Intelligence Coordinator, the Ministers of Health, the Interior and Foreign Affairs.

The President of the Republic must address the French at 8 p.m. on television on Monday.







Videoconference with G7 leaders

The head of state was also expected to hold talks in the morning with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Council President Charles Michel to discuss possible tightening of the EU’s external borders. Schengen area.

Emmanuel Macron will then hold a video conference of the G7 leaders at 3 p.m., a meeting decided during a call with Donald Trump on Friday.

These new meetings aim to decide on a possible hardening of the measures to be taken to stem the epidemic, which continues to progress in France despite the increasingly drastic measures announced since Thursday.







The balance sheet of the epidemic climbed Sunday to 127 dead and 5423 confirmed cases in France, that is to say, 36 dead and more than 900 additional cases in 24 hours, the largest daily increase in cases and deaths since the appearance of the virus in the country, which officially entered stage 3 of the epidemic on Saturday.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)