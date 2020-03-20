Coronavirus: EasyJet to Maintain the Majority of its Fleet on the Ground

EasyJet aircraft on the tarmac at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport
AIRLINE: The reduction of “non-essential” travel everywhere in Europe is at the origin of this decision by Easyjet

Like its competitor Ryanair, the British airline EasyJet announced this Friday a drastic reduction in its flights from March 24th, the consequence of the health crisis linked to the coronavirus.

The carrier will only maintain a few connections to certain destinations, mainly from the United Kingdom or to the country. Only 10% of capacity, the supply of seats, will be maintained, warns EasyJet, which is following in the footsteps of other companies which have to stop their activity due to the confinement of many countries and travel restrictions.



Avoid “non-essential” travel

Until Monday 23rd March, EasyJet specifies to continue to organize flights to repatriate travellers in their country. “Significantly reducing our flight schedule is the right decision when many countries advise avoiding non-essential travel,” said Johan Lundgren, the company’s general manager. “Keeping planes on the ground will also significantly reduce costs, which is crucial at the moment,” he added

