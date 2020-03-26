Coronavirus: Dead Gendarme from Covid-19

A gendarme died from the Coronavirus Covid-19 in France.
The national gendarmerie announces the death of a non-commissioned officer, the consequences of the coronavirus. The soldier was 51 years old and was originally from Val-de-Marne.

Thursday 26th March 2020, the general direction of the national gendarmerie announces the death of a soldier, installed in Maisons-Alfort, in the Val-de-MarneHe is the first constable to succumb to the aftermath of the Covid-19.

According to our information, the 51-year-old non-commissioned officer, married and father of three was confined to his home.


He would have died Wednesday afternoon in his service accommodation after the worsening of his state of health.

He had been on sick leave for a few days after suspicion of Covid-19.


The soldier was assigned to the GIC, the interministerial control group attached to the Prime Minister’s office.

The gendarmerie indicates that the necessary will be done to determine who the gendarme may have crossed within the barracks. According to France 3 Paris Ile-de-France , he worked in the telephone tapping service and was therefore not in contact with the public.

