Coronavirus Covid-19: 1,995 Dead, 32,964 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France on Friday

The coronavirus killed nearly 2,000 people on Friday 27th March 2020, while the Prime Minister announced that the confinement would last until April 15th.

While Edouard Philippe warned that “the crisis would last” and extended confinement for another 15 days, the latest assessment of the spread of the coronavirus in France reports 32,964 confirmed cases of contamination and 1,995 deaths in hospitals.

It is therefore nearly 300 more deaths in 24 hours , according to the point made by the Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon this Friday 27th March 2020 at 7.15 pm.







To date, 15,732 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 infection. In the Overseas Territories, 76 patients are hospitalized, including 30 in intensive care and two died.



A total of 3,787 people are in serious condition, in intensive care . A third are under 60 years old and 42 people in intensive care are under 30 years old.







In addition, nearly 5,700 have been discharged from the hospital cured since March 1st.









A million masks for the police

The police had threatened to stop the controls of people during this period of confinement if they were not equipped with masks . It seems that they have been heard: an order for a million surgical masks is expected to arrive from abroad this weekend or early next week, announced the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry Camille Chaize. They will be distributed to the police and gendarmes.

In addition, 300,000 masks were given this Friday by La Poste to the police.

“Un million de masques chirurgicaux” devraient arriver en fin de semaine ou en début de semaine prochaine pour les forces de l’ordre pic.twitter.com/n2CdlB35ea — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 27, 2020

ransferred patients

After the transfer of twenty patients Thursday by medical TGV from the Grand-Est to the Pays de la Loire, six other patients hospitalized in Mulhouse arrived this Friday by plane in Bordeaux.

New Aquitaine is preparing to welcome several dozen other patients from the Grand-Est during the weekend.

In addition, the Director General of Health has announced that to relieve the hospitals of Île-de-France, in particular those of the greater crown, fifteen patients currently in intensive care will be transferred by road this weekend to hospitals in Center-Val de Loire.

However, he said that hospitals in Île-de-France were not yet in a state of saturation this Friday evening.

Containment extended by 15 days

The news fell on Friday: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the extension of the confinement until April 15, 2020 , after the Council of Ministers.

During this period, which “of course can be extended, if and only if the health situation requires it,” he said, the same rules as those in force will apply.

🔴 Edouard Philippe annonce la prolongation du confinement jusqu’au mercredi 15 avril au moins pic.twitter.com/bEgJR5gnF0 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 27, 2020

Social benefits for April will be paid in advance

Usually paid on the 5th or 6th of the month, social benefits paid by the CAF – Housing allowance (APL), active solidarity income (RSA), disabled adult allowance (AAH), family allowances and unemployment benefits – will be paid “from Saturday 4th April “ Said the cabinet of Secretary of State Christelle Dubos.

An advance which should allow all beneficiaries to “receive [their] aid on time” while limiting travel to bank branches.

At the same time, the rights to the disabled adult allowance and the disabled child education allowance (AEEH) which would expire and those of the complementary health care and assistance in paying insurance complementary health, will be respectively extended by six and three months, assured the government.

The baccalaureate maintained, but in what form?

Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of Education, assured him this Friday, on the set of the JT of 13h from TF1: “the bac will be maintained this year”. On the other hand, the thesis of continuous monitoring could be privileged. A decision is expected on this matter next week.

Nous travaillons à la définition des conditions du baccalauréat 2020. Mon objectif:

-garantir à tous les élèves de Terminale une passation en fin d’année scolaire.

-assurer la qualité du diplôme par la nature de l’évaluation et par le travail accompli jusqu’en juin: https://t.co/R8GKjTX1sT — Jean-Michel Blanquer (@jmblanquer) March 27, 2020



In addition, he assured that there would be “no class closings in rural areas without the mayor’s agreement” in September 2020.

Ouigo trains are suspended

The Ouigo transport service announced this Friday the suspension, until further notice, of the circulation of all of its trains. It specifies that “INOUI TGV trains will continue to run over the period in order to provide essential travel for travellers with legitimate reasons for travelling”.

ℹ️[Information importante] #COVID2019

À la demande des pouvoirs publics, nous sommes dans l’obligation de supprimer la circulation des trains OUIGO à partir de ce jour 27/03, jusqu’à nouvel avis. pic.twitter.com/XZ0phSGJJm — OUIGO (@OUIGO) March 27, 2020

Domestic violence explodes

Christophe Castaner indicated that the intervention of the forces for domestic violence jumped 32% in the gendarmerie areas and 36% in the area of ​​the Paris police headquarters.

« Mon sentiment est qu’il faudra poursuivre le #confinement tant que nous n’aurons pas gagné le combat contre le virus », indique @CCastaner, ministre de l’Intérieur, en direct dans #VALP pic.twitter.com/dF4yy2dZXp — Vous avez la parole (@VALP) March 26, 2020



The Minister of the Interior has therefore proposed a measure which will allow victims to report to their neighborhood pharmacist, who will be able to alert the police.

New situation update planned for Saturday

We are in “a crisis that will last, a health situation that will not improve quickly,” said the Prime Minister on Friday after a crisis meeting of the government by videoconference.

He, therefore, undertook to hold a “transparent” point on the health situation during a press briefing tomorrow, Saturday 28th March. He should raise the issue of the shortage of masks or the issue of screening tests, which France has not generalized.

EN DIRECT | Déclaration d’@EPhilippePM suite à la réunion interministérielle sur le #COVID19. https://t.co/PrYXscJu0Z — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) March 27, 2020

