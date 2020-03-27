Coronavirus: Containment Extended for 15 Days in France, until April 15th, Announces Edouard Philippe

EPIDEMIC : Due to the daily increase in Coronavirus deaths, Confinement will be extended in France. “This period may be extended further if the health situation requires it,” said the Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe.

It’s official. Faced with the magnitude of the coronavirus crisis, the government has decided to extend the confinement by two weeks, from next Tuesday, until April 15, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday at from the Council of Ministers.

“This period may be extended further if the health situation requires it. I thank the French for their civic spirit, their patience and their solidarity, ”added the Prime Minister.







A shorter duration than that suggested by the scientific council

“It is clear that we are only at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic wave, it has, it is true, submerged the Great Est for several days, it arrives in Ile-de-France and in Hauts de France”, he said, before announcing “the renewal of the confinement period, for two more weeks, starting next Tuesday. Or until Wednesday, April 15th “.

The scientific council recommended that the government extend the containment period, suggesting a total of six weeks, until the end of April. Edouard Philippe also announced that Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, will hold a full update on the health situation on Saturday.

