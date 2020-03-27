Coronavirus: Commercial Flights Stop at Nantes Airport, the Terminal Closes Monday 30th March

Commercial flights to Nantes-Atlantique are all suspended from Monday 30th March due to the coronavirus epidemic and the containment measures in place. As a result, the airport closes the terminal. A permanence is maintained for special flights (sanitary and freight).

The message is displayed in red on the Nantes Airport website: “In view of the suspension of commercial flights from March 30, 2020, the terminal will be temporarily closed to the public and will reopen depending on any reactivation of commercial flights. “







For travellers, Nantes-Atlantique airport, therefore, closes from Monday, March 30 for an indefinite period, due to the coronavirus epidemic. On the other hand, a continuity of the service is ensured on the spot “for the reception of medical transports and the cargo activity, as well as commercial flights which would be rescheduled”, specifies the airport.

The control tower is manned by air traffic controllers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Six flights only this weekend

The airlines are grounded. The flights are all cancelled from Monday.







For arrivals: this Saturday, March 28, an Air France flight from Roissy is announced in Nantes at 3:05 p.m., and an Air Nostrum flight from Madrid at 6:30 p.m .; Sunday the same Roissy-Nantes flight by Air France remains scheduled for landing at 3:05 p.m.

For departures: this Saturday 28th March, a Nantes-Roissy flight (Air France) is maintained at 3:50 p.m., a Nantes-Madrid flight (Air Nostrum) is scheduled at 7:00 p.m .; and for Sunday, only the 3:50 p.m. Nantes-Roissy flight will take off.

