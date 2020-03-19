Coronavirus in Brittany: Three New Deaths in the Region

The coronavirus has killed ten people in Brittany
ARS Bretagne registers on Thursday 19th March, a total of ten deaths related to Covid-19 in Brittany. 268 are or have been carriers of Coronavirus in the region.

ARS Bretagne deplores three new deaths in Breton hospitals linked to Coronavirus Covid19 in its daily update this Thursday 19th MarchTen people have died of the virus since the first case appeared in the region on February 27th.

A total of 268 people were contaminated, including 134 in Morbihan. It is 16 more than yesterday in the region. 26 patients are in intensive care and 49 in traditional hospitalization. There are also 58 cases in Ille-et-Vilaine, 60 in Finistère and 16 in Côtes d’Armor.


Additional masks

Several protective masks will be delivered for nursing staff in Breton hospitals that treat patients with coronavirus. Each received 32,000 masks.

In addition, 273,500 other surgical masks are in the process of delivery as well as 60,100 respiratory masks known as FFP2 for hospitals, clinics, nursing homes or ambulances. Morbihan, which has the most cases, will be given priority to receive them, announces ARS Brittany.

