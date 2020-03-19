Coronavirus: 372 Deaths, Nearly 11,000 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

The latest assessment from French health authorities shows that the spread of Coronavirus Covid-19 is intensifying in France. The point on what to remember from the day of March 19th, 2020.

Confinement, day 3. The days follow and resemble each other, while the measures to restrict movement require every day a lot of new adjustments and adjustments.

According to the latest report communicated this Thursday 19th March 2020 by Jérôme Salomon, the Director-General of Health, France now has 10,995 positive cases, including 1,122 serious cases in intensive care. 372 people died.

Point de situation #Coronavirus #Covid19 du 19 mars 2020.

par le Pr Jérôme Salomon, Directeur général de la Santé

The six regions most affected are, like the previous day, Corsica, Grand-Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Île-de-France.

“The epidemic is spreading and getting worse, the number of cases doubling every four days”, warns Jérôme Salomon, recalling the essential application of measures of containment, social distancing and “barrier gestures” to limit the spread coronavirus.

What results abroad?

Worldwide, there are more than 9,785 positive cases and 159 affected countries.

Sad record: Italy has become the first country in terms of deaths from coronavirus. With 427 deaths in 24 hours, our Italian neighbour now has 3,405 deaths, compared to 3,245 in China.







The state of health emergency voted in the Assembly

Faced with the exponential increase in the number of patients and deaths linked to the coronavirus, the Parliament must vote on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 March the establishment of a state of health emergency , in particular to support the economy.

It will be declared by decree after the adoption of the bill. The National Assembly and the Senate will be informed “without delay” of the measures taken during this period.

Containment should last more than two weeks

>According to Geneviève Chêne, director-general of the public health agency France, the extension of the confinement “will most likely be necessary”. The director estimates that it will take “between two and four weeks” to observe a change in the dynamics of the coronavirus epidemic.

Paris, #ConfinementJour3 : le matin, le #confinement est respecté. De rares sportifs courent jusqu'à la Tour Eiffel et le Trocadéro. Cet après-midi, ce sera autre chose : hier, les policiers ont été effarés du nombre de badauds sur les quais de #Seine et sur le Champ de Mars.









The first patients from Mulhouse hospital evacuated by the army

For the first time in France in peacetime, the army was mobilized to help the emergency services to care for the sick. At the end of the day Wednesday, an Air Force Airbus took off from the Istres airbase in the south of France to return to Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin) to take care of six patients affected by the Covid-19.

Une première en France en temps de paix

Five million masks supplied by the army

All over France, requests for masks from health professionals are increasing. The Minister of Armies said Wednesday that the Army was drawing from its stocks to provide five million surgical masks to the Ministry of Health.

Towards a treatment based on chloroquine?

The French laboratory Sanofi is launching a national study in the coming days to test on a large scale the drug Plaquenil, an antimalarial drug based on chloroquine, after tests deemed “promising” in patients with Covid-19.

The laboratory “undertakes to make its treatment available to France and to offer several million doses that could treat 300,000 patients”.

Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport closes half of its runways

A threat of total closure hangs over Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport . According to information from our news editor Seine-Saint-Denis , the Aéroports de Paris group (ADP) has decided to close half of its runways . Only tracks 09L / 27R and 09R / 27L remain open. Either a runway for takeoff and one for landing.

Call for volunteers and donations for the homeless

Several large homeless aid associations launched calls for volunteers on Wednesday 18th March 2020, in the face of the ever-worrisome situation of the homeless, whom they consider “in danger of death”.

Jogging should not exceed 2 km

For some French people, the authorized travel arrangements are not that clear, especially for practicing activities in the open air. The Sports Ministry has reminded the rules for jogging : you can only run out around home and not long, for about 2 km maximum.

En campagne pas de quartiers où pâté de maison …5 ou 10 kms ? — Yannick Rebre (@yarebre) March 18, 2020

Fishing under certain conditions

Fishermen are also affected by containment measures, even if they can continue to practice their activity. Provided that it respects the instructions of the government: “only brief trips, near the home, linked to the individual physical activity of people are authorized. ”

New date for the 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle

After the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 was rescheduled and postponed to the end of September, the organizing club decided to advance the motorcycle test by one week, on August 29th and 30th, 2020. It had originally been postponed to the 5th and September 6th, 2020.

