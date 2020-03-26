Coronavirus: 29,155 confirmed cases, 1,696 dead… here is the health report in France this Thursday

The Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon announced Thursday 26th March 2020 the death of a 16-year-old girl among the 365 additional coronavirus deaths.

The Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread in France. This Thursday 26th March 2020, 29,155 cases of contamination were confirmed in the country and 1,696 people died in hospitals, reported the Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon.

Among the 365 additional deaths to be deplored in 24 hours is for the first time a 16-year-old girl who died in Ile-de-France. When asked about this, Professor Salomon declined to give more details. “It is sad information, very sad” but “important”, he said, “because severe forms in young people are extremely rare”.









In addition, 13,904 people are hospitalized to date, in all regions, 3,375 are in intensive care in serious condition, against 2,827 on Wednesday.



The number of deaths in the Ehpad soon communicated

Jérôme Salomon also gave an update on the situation in Overseas: 53 people are hospitalized there and two deaths are to be deplored, in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The good news of the day: 4,948 people left the hospital cured, against 3,900 on Wednesday, a figure that “is progressing very quickly”, wanted to reassure the Director-General of Health.

Concerning the number of proven cases, obtained thanks to PCR tests, Professor Salomon clarified: we are going to go more and more “towards a real evaluation of the scale of the epidemic”, carried out with a sample of doctors from all the territory. ”







He also indicated that the data concerning deaths in the medico-social environment, in particular in nursing homes, are being consolidated and will be presented at the beginning of next week.

The National Consultative Ethics Committee will be seized “urgently” on the issue of administrative segregation in their room for residents of nursing homes.

Nearly 500,000 cases of contamination worldwide

The international pandemic of Covid-19 has infected nearly 500,000 people worldwide (495,000 cases identified this Thursday, March 25). 120,000 people are cured, 175 countries are concerned. Europe is still the epicentre of the pandemic, with more than 265,000 cases and more than 14,500 deaths. There is a very strong increase in cases in the United States, almost 13,600 more than the day before. The countries most affected by the number of cases after China are Italy (74,386 cases), the United States (69,246 cases), Spain (56,188 cases), Germany (41,500) and l ‘Iran (29,406). In terms of death, the total is 22,184, including 3,293 in China and 18,891 outside of China. The countries most affected by mortality are Italy (7,503 deaths), Spain (4,145 deaths) and Iran (2,234).

An exceptional premium for caregivers

The Head of State announced that an exceptional bonus would be paid soon to “all the medical staff and civil servants mobilized” throughout the country. Their overtime will also be increased.

Emmanuel Macron also announced that a “massive investment and career development plan” will be built for the hospital at the end of this health crisis.

🔴 Hôpital: Emmanuel Macron annonce “un plan massif d’investissement et de revalorisation des carrières” à l’issue de la crise pic.twitter.com/u3P1TK1cuF — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 25, 2020

Evacuation of patients on board a medicalized TGV

France proceeded on Thursday to a first unprecedented evacuation of 20 patients with Covid-19 aboard a medicalized TGV , to relieve the saturated resuscitation of the hospitals of Strasbourg and Mulhouse.

They were transferred to four hospitals in Pays-de-la-Loire, in Nantes, Angers, Le Mans and La Roche-sur-Yon, less affected by the epidemic. Departing from Strasbourg in the middle of the day, the TGV reached its terminus, Nantes, at the end of the afternoon.

The first death of a gendarme

The covid-19, which mowed at least five doctors, made the first victim in the ranks of the gendarmerie: a 51-year-old non-commissioned officer died Wednesday at his home in the barracks of Maisons-Alfort (Val-de -Marl).

Police threaten to suspend controls

All police unions, all ranks, issued a “solemn warning” to the Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner concerning the lack of masks available to officials to protect them from the coronavirus.

They threaten to suspend controls if the means of protection are lacking in the services.

Towards an extension of containment

Faced with the dramatic development of the situation, the government will announce “in a few days” the probable extension of the confinement. The scientific council recommended Tuesday to stretch it until April 28th.

France must prepare for “a long effort”, underlined Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: “It is the sanitary emergency which animates all the minds today, but it is also, and it will be more and more, an economic shock, a social shock ”.

Military operation

The mobilization is also military with the announcement by Emmanuel Macron of an operation “Resilience” which “will be entirely devoted to aid and support to populations, as well as to support public services to cope with the epidemic, in metropolitan France and overseas ”.

The amphibious helicopter carrier Mistral will be deployed “immediately” in the southern Indian Ocean and, “in early April, the helicopter carrier Diksmuide will position itself in the Antilles Guyana area in support of overseas territories”.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)