Coronavirus: 2,606 Deaths, 19,354 People Hospitalised… The Results in France this Sunday

With 40,174 positive cases, the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic continues to claim lives, while the French are preparing to experience two new weeks of confinement.

The days follow and are alike. This Sunday 29th March 2020, the coronavirus continues to claim victims in France, the day after the inter-ministerial update on the strategy adopted by the government.

As a reminder, the government has implemented a new counting method and now intends to monitor the number of people in intensive care.







According to Jérôme Salomon, the Director-General of Health, a total of 2,606 people have died in France since March 1, or an additional 292 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 40,174 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, compared to 37,575 on Saturday.

19,354 people are currently hospitalized in France, increasing the number of admissions by 10% since the previous day.

4,632 serious cases were placed in intensive care. 34% of them are under 60 years of age. Health authorities have estimated excess mortality in France at 9%.







Five French regions are particularly affected by the epidemic: the Greater East, the Hautes-de-France, the Burgundy-Franche-Comté, the Corsica and the Île-de-France.

The world is also experiencing the full force of the spread of the coronavirus.

Nearly 685,000 cases and 32,177 deaths have been recorded in 177 countries.

Italy and Spain remain the two most affected countries in Europe, with 98,689 and 79,000 cases, respectively.

In the United States, the number of cases has exploded, with 125,000 people infected with the coronavirus and 2,191 deaths.







The more salty invoice in the event of non-compliance with confinement

A decree was published this Sunday 29th March 2020 in the Official Journal of the government to toughen the fine incurred by those who do not properly respect confinement.

The fine for refractory persons now amounts to 200 euros in the event of recidivism within fifteen days. And, in the event of recidivism, this fixed fine could be increased to 450 euros if it is not paid within 45 days, with an additional delay of two weeks in the event of tele-payment.

Death of politician Patrick Devidjian

On the night of Saturday 28th March to Sunday 29th March 2020, Patrick Devedjian, the president (Les Républicains) of the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council and former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy died.

Diagnosed positive for Covid-19 , the 75-year-old politician had been placed under observation this Wednesday in a hospital of the department.

Patrick Devedjian, ancien Ministre, Président du Département des Hauts-de-Seine, hospitalisé après avoir été diagnostiqué positif au Covid-19, est décédé dans la nuit du samedi 28 au dimanche 29 mars.



Patients transferred from Grand-Est to Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Two medical TGVs left this Sunday morning from the Grand-Est region. From Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle) and Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin), they evacuated 36 patients contaminated with the coronavirus to ten health establishments in New Aquitaine.

They arrived in the middle of the afternoon, one in Poitiers (Haute-Vienne) and the other in Bordeaux (Gironde).

First evacuation of French patients by a German military aircraft

A new evacuation of coronavirus patients was carried out Sunday 29th March 2020 in Metz (Moselle), to Germany, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

An A400M from the German army thus landed at around 12.20 p.m. on Strasbourg airport to evacuate two coronavirus patients to a hospital in Ulm, in the southwest of Germany.

A total of 80 French people suffering from coronavirus were hospitalized in Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland, according to Amélie de Monchalin, French Secretary of State for European Affairs.

L’armée de l’air allemande envoie un avion médicalisé A400M à Strasbourg pour évacuer des patients français atteints du covid-19 vers un hôpital allemand.



