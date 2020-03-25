Coronavirus: 25,233 Cases, 1,331 Deaths… Update on the Situation in France on Wednesday

This Wednesday 25th March 2020, 231 additional deaths from Coronavirus Covid-19 were recorded in hospitals in 24 hours, said the director-general of Health Jérôme Salomon.

“The epidemic in France is still rapidly worsening,” commented this Wednesday 25th March 2020 the Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon during his daily update on the progress of the coronavirus Covid-19 in France.

The situation to date is as follows: 25,233 cases of contamination have been identified, 1,331 people have died in hospitals. This represents 231 more deaths in 24 hours.



Among the other figures communicated: 11,539 people are hospitalized, including 2,827 in serious condition in intensive care , “a considerable and exceptional number in such a short time and for a single illness,” commented Professor Salomon, adding that a one third of those hospitalized are under the age of 60.









In addition, 3,900 people left hospital cured, “the number is probably much higher because more than half of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 are at home”. The number of cases recorded in Overseas was specified this evening: 313 people are infected there.

🔴 Coronavirus: 25.233 cas confirmés en France et 1331 morts depuis le début de l’épidémie pic.twitter.com/sgpvmROEfy — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 25, 2020

And elsewhere in the world?

The Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected 441,000 people worldwide, including 82,000 in China and 359,000 outside China. 112,000 people are healed. 172 countries affected. Europe remains the epicentre of the pandemic, with more than 233,000 cases and more than 12,700 deaths. In addition, there has been a sharp increase in cases in the United States: nearly 6000 new cases in 24 hours. The most affected countries in the world are, after China, Italy, the United States, Spain, Germany and Iran. At least 18,865 people have died worldwide, the number of deaths in Italy is now double that of China, and Spain has meanwhile surpassed the deadly toll recorded in China.

A new travel certificate

It is essential to get out of your house. Since Wednesday, the government has posted a new derogatory certificate of displacement in the context of confinement.







One thing changes from previous documents: you will now have to indicate, at the end of the dated and signed form, the time at which you leave your accommodation.

As a reminder, this certificate must be presented during police or gendarmerie checks in paper format, and not in electronic version. Note that it is also possible to use the old certificate provided that you clearly indicate the time of departure.

To download it, visit the website of the Ministry of the Interior.

#COVID19 | Une nouvelle version de l’attestation de déplacement dérogatoire a été mise en ligne, conformément aux annonces d’@EPhilippePM hier soir sur TF1.

📄⬇️Le formulaire mis à jour est disponible sur https://t.co/R9RGFkLdXx. pic.twitter.com/YclCGUBrcF — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) March 24, 2020

Deferred exams and competitions

The students were waiting for this announcement. After consultation with the establishments, which have been closed since March 12th, the government has finally announced that the national exams and competitions (entry into higher schools or passing through into the second year) could not take place “before the very end of the month of May “.

Some – such as the written tests for postbac competitions – will also be replaced by an examination of the applicants’ academic records.

In addition, higher education courses may, if they wish, “revise the format of the competitions”, whether it be the number of tests, their format or their duration, “in order to guarantee that ‘no student is penalized’.

Note that the latter will be kept informed in due time: a page should soon open on the website of the Ministry of Higher Education.



Orly airport to close

It will only be temporary. The management of Aéroports de Paris explained on Wednesday that Orly airport would display closed doors from March 31. No recovery date has yet been announced.



Commercial flights still in operation will be operated from Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

25 “priority” orders adopted

Of new provisions – 25 in total – were taken on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting for companies, job seekers and families.

Among them, the creation of a solidarity fund for small businesses and the self-employed up to 1,500 euros, the redesign of short-time working, which includes the reimbursement of wages paid to businesses, or even the extension of compensation unemployed at the end of the law.

EN DIRECT |Compte-rendu du Conseil des ministres du 25 mars 2020. https://t.co/9A2T7YNk2q — Élysée (@Elysee) March 25, 2020

A site to assess symptoms of coronavirus

A test referenced by the Ministry of Health is offered free of charge to people who would like to make sure that they are not carrying the virus.

To do this, they will have to answer around twenty questions relating to the symptoms of the coronavirus and the patient’s profile (age, height, weight), as well as their medical history. Depending on the answers and the severity factors, they will know whether it is better to consult a doctor or not.

#Coronavirus #COVID19 | Outils

❓ Vous pensez avoir été exposé et avez des symptômes :

☑ Faites le test en ligne pour répondre en citoyen éclairé selon vos symptômes.https://t.co/7IE0uZTs9r — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) March 24, 2020

Mixed results abroad

After two months of confinement, the Chinese province of Hubei is finally blowing. The government has indeed announced that travel restrictions will be lifted under certain conditions from midnight on the entire region, which has 50 million inhabitants, with the exception of its capital, Wuhan, while the first focus of the epidemic.

In this city, the quarantine will not be lifted until April 8.

On the other hand, the situation continues to worsen in Spain, which on Wednesday exceeded China in the number of deaths: the country deplores 3,434 dead – including 738 in a single day – against 3,281 in China.

[À LA UNE À 18H] – L’Espagne est devenue le 2e pays le plus touché en nombre de morts par le #covid_19, dont l’expansion place désormais plus du tiers de l’humanité, dont 1,3 milliard d’Indiens, sous des mesures de confinement #AFP (1/5) pic.twitter.com/YzoBFB0s8d — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 25, 2020



In parallel, India entered this Wednesday in a phase of total containment for a period of three weeks.

