Coronavirus: 25 Dead, 1412 Cases… Update on the Situation in France

This Monday 9th March 2020, the Ministry of Health announced 286 new cases related to Coronavirus Covid-19. Stage 2 is maintained.

The coronavirus balance sheet has further increased in France. This Monday, March 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health announced 286 new cases in France since the previous day, and four new deaths linked to Covid-19 since the last report.

This brings to 1412 the total number of people infected and 25 the number of deaths since the start of the epidemic.

🔴DIRECT | Point de situation #Coronavirus #COVID19 du lundi 9 mars.

🎙 Pr. Jérôme Salomon, Directeur général de la Santé du Ministère. 📲 Revoir tous les points de situation : https://t.co/NFAmfnGiev https://t.co/SIiYD5vJC5 — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) March 9, 2020



This Monday, two additional people died , in Corsica and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes .

The Oise is the most affected department with nine deaths recorded. Two people died of the disease on Saturday 7th March and Sunday 8th March.

A new grouping of cases has been identified in Corsica.

Soon stage 3?

For the moment, stage 2 is still maintained in France. Stage 3 corresponds to the epidemic observed at the national level and therefore no longer aims to stop the spread of the virus but to mitigate the consequences. It provides for the mobilization of all sectors of care and the mobilization of all health professionals, including the “health reserve”, such as doctors retired on a voluntary basis.

“There are still many uncertainties about the evolution of the virus,” said Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health.

PSG-Dortmund match behind closed doors

However, the authorities have taken drastic measures to avoid contagion. Previously, only gatherings of more than 5,000 people were prohibited, now, all those of more than 1,000 people are concerned, in the open air and in a closed environment (i.e. a large majority of concerts, shows, event fairs, sports gatherings …). “Events considered useful for the life of the nation will be maintained,” said the authorities. This measure is in addition to the closure of all schools and nurseries in the most affected places.







Immediate consequences: the match of the Champions League PSG-Dortmund Wednesday will take place behind closed doors at the Parc des princes , on the decision of the police prefect, and the France-Ireland rugby match scheduled for Saturday at the Stade de France has been postponed, according to concordant sources.

[#GestesBarrières] Pour éviter les virus :

🤚 éviter de se toucher le visage

🚰 Se laver les mains 📲 En savoir plus avec avec @ameli_actu https://t.co/h5rc1SkcWn pic.twitter.com/bsKme0Qxww — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) March 9, 2020

The white and blue plans activated on a case-by-case basis

As a precaution, visits for children under 15 have been banned since last weekend in retirement homes and, more broadly, in health facilities, visits are limited to one person per patient and patients requested to s ‘abstain.

At this stage, the emergency devices, “white plan” for hospitals, “blue plan” for nursing homes, are activated only on a case-by-case basis, by decision of the establishment directors in consultation with the Directorate General of health.

“In anticipation of future needs, the health reserve is mobilized by the Regional Health Agencies which request it, in support of health establishments”, underlines the Ministry of Health. A decree will also make it possible to uncap overtime hours for healthcare professionals in the hospital.

Access to teleconsultation has also been facilitated.

“Let’s all mobilize together, it’s the best way to fight against the disease,” insists Jérôme Salomon.

#Coronavirus #COVID19 | Lors du Conseil de défense du 8 mars, le Gouvernement a décidé de faciliter l’accès à la téléconsultation pour tous. Plus d’informations sur 👉https://t.co/SeQSsKcgnC pic.twitter.com/iTi48TazNI — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) March 9, 2020

And abroad?

Worldwide, more than 111,000 people have been infected, with 3,892 deaths. 62,000 people healed. France is the fifth most affected country in the world after China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. A total of 102 countries are affected.

Municipal elections maintained

The municipal elections, the first round of which will take place on Sunday 15th March, are still being held. But 16% of voters say they are “certain” not to vote because of the virus and 12% think it is “likely”, or 6 to 8 million voters, reports an Ifop poll published on Monday of the coronavirus (online survey of March 5, among 1,008 people, representative of the French population aged 18 and over).

Free refund of train tickets

The SNCF has decided to make free interchange fees and reimbursement of train tickets. Travellers will have until April 30 to request it.

This measure applies to tickets from March 9 to April 30 inclusive of “TGV Inoui, Intercités, Ouigo” and “TER en correspondence”, specifies the SNCF in a press release , “at the departure of the train and on all the channels of sale ”(ATMs, automatic kiosks, SNCF or travel agency website, and mobile application).

