Coronavirus: 21 New Cases in Brittany

The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase. In the space of a day, it was in Finistère that the increase was most significant with 12 new positive diagnoses.

178 cases in Brittany: yesterday, in the early evening, it was the assessment established by the regional prefecture and the ARS, the regional health agency, of the coronavirus epidemic. In one day, there were 21 additional new cases registered in Brittany. It is in Finistère that the progression is most sensitive: there are now 34 cases.







It’s twelve more than the day before. In Morbihan, by far the most affected Breton department, we went in one day from 100 to 106 cases. Three new cases have also appeared in Côtes-d’Armor: we go from one to four cases. But it is also the department that was most recently affected by the epidemic. While in Ille-et-Vilaine, in one day, the number of positive diagnoses remains stable with 34.

In an Ehpad near Brest

Among the new Finisterian cases of coronavirus, two were diagnosed in an Ehpad near Brest, in Bohars, at the René-Fortin centre. The two elderly people were hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the Brest University Hospital.

Even if their condition does not show any signs of seriousness, precautions were immediately taken in the establishment. Residents are now eating in their rooms while the room hosting recreational activities has been closed. Also in Finistère, two other cases were confirmed further south, at Pont-Croix. These are two 80-year-old people who were hospitalized at Quimper hospital.







The whole economy affected

No sector of activity will escape the consequences of the coronavirus. Yesterday Saturday, it was the turn of Brittany Ferries, the shipping company based in Roscoff (Finistère), to announce a reduction in its traffic. Thus, there will be fewer connections between Le Havre and Portsmouth.

As for the rotations of Pont-Aven, which provide the Portsmouth-Santander-Plymouth-Roscoff-Cork lines, they were due to resume on Tuesday. In fact, this recovery is currently scheduled for April 10.

Furthermore, only freight transport will be provided by Kerry on the Rosslare-Bilbao line. Passengers who have already purchased their ticket will be fully reimbursed. The aim of these measures is to guarantee the availability of a sufficient number of crew members to ensure the greatest number of crossings possible, taking into account the high probability of the evolution of the situation in Spain , explains Brittany Ferries.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)