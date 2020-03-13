Coronavirus: 18 New Deaths, 3,661 Contaminations… Update on the Situation in France

Drastic measures are put in place to try to stop the spread of Coronavirus Covid-19, which continues to affect new people every day in France.

After the televised speech by Emmanuel Macron Thursday, then that of Edouard Philippe Friday 13th March 2020, the French will have to get used to a new daily.

In a final update, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced 79 deaths and 3,661 cases, including 154 in serious condition , ie 18 dead and 785 more infected compared to the last official report on Thursday which reported 61 dead and 2,876 people infected

3661 malades (800 de plus qu’hier), 154 dans un état grave, 79 décès : Olivier Véran fait le point sur l’épidémie de #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/y3B3z8hRDd — CNEWS (@CNEWS) March 13, 2020

“We are only at the beginning of the epidemic. The virus is spreading across the country. “

The minister asked the French to change all of our behaviour. “The entire population has the opportunity to save lives by strictly following the recommendations and limiting travel. ”







All gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited

This is the new shock announcement of this Friday 13th March 2020. Guest of the 1:00 pm TF1, Edouard Philippe announced that the gatherings would now be limited to 100 people, throughout the national territory “to protect the life of the French”. The Prime Minister stressed:

I know that it will have consequences on cinemas, theaters …

The marches for the climate and against police violence planned for Saturday in Paris and other climate actions which were to take place on Friday were thus cancelled by the organizers.







“This is the important price to pay to limit the epidemic,” said the minister.

Home school for 12 million children

After the announcements of closings of nurseries, schools, colleges, high schools and universities , the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday morning on France inter that the measure will take effect from Monday 16th March, for “at least 3 weeks ”, until the spring break. What Edouard Philippe confirmed at midday.

.@jmblanquer : “L’expression “jusqu’à nouvel ordre” est pratiquement au début de chacune de nos phrases. Ce qui est assez certain c’est qu’on va aller au moins jusqu’aux vacances de printemps. Mais ce ne sont pas des vacances étendues, au contraire.” #covid19 pic.twitter.com/P6nwB8MpSF — France Inter (@franceinter) March 13, 2020



12 million children from kindergarten to high school are directly affected. Distance education will be implemented to ensure “pedagogical continuity”.

For parents who will have to keep their child at home and cannot telework, a simplified work stoppage providing compensation has been put in place. The Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud reminded that there was no need to go to the doctor to get a work stoppage.

“Pas besoin de certificat médical ni d’aller chez le médecin” pour les parents en difficulté de garde d’enfants, rappelle Muriel Pénicaud pic.twitter.com/FqYJ5CIBV4 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 13, 2020

The Minister of Health has indicated the closure of all collective childcare arrangements for more than 10 children. The micro-crèches are maintained, as are the independent childminders.

Maximum white plane in hospitals

On the health side, the government has launched the “maximum white plan”, ordering hospitals and clinics to cancel any non-emergency surgery to accommodate the maximum number of patients with coronavirus, and they will have for that “all the necessary financial means”.

A decree published on March 10th in the Official Journal also aims to facilitate the use of telemedicine for people exposed to Covid-19.

Note that the winter truce is extended until May 31, as requested by the Restos du Coeur.

No municipal elections postponement

The Prime Minister also confirmed that he wanted to ensure “the continuity of democratic life”, on the occasion of the maintenance of the municipal elections formulated by Emmanuel Macron.

Edouard Philippe said he had “the conviction” that it is possible to “organize in good conditions” the first round but also the second on March 22nd.

EN DIRECT | Déclaration d’@EPhilippePM sur les mesures prises pour les élections municipales. #Covid_19 https://t.co/K3Dj4lUbp5 — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) March 13, 2020

Support for partial unemployment

On the side of the consequences for the business world and therefore for the workers, the Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud recalled that the state would “fully” cover the partial unemployment demanded by companies penalized by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Thursday evening, 5,117 companies had asked to benefit from partial unemployment for a total of 80,000 employees and a cost of 242 million euros, according to the government.

Tourism, catering, events and transport are particularly affected.

Chômage partiel : “On va avoir le système le plus protecteur d’Europe”, affirme Muriel Pénicaud, ministre du Travail pic.twitter.com/s6zABPPURs — franceinfo (@franceinfo) March 13, 2020



The minister also specified that the unemployment insurance reform to April 1 could be postponed or reorganized. A decision should be made “sometime next week”. A meeting was held at the Elysée this Friday afternoon.

#coronavirus Report/aménagement de l’application de la Réforme de l’assurance #chômage au 1 er avril « décisions courant semaine prochaine » déclare Muriel Penicaud — Catherine Gasté (@catherinegaste) March 13, 2020



All of the various measures to support the economy could cost “tens of billions of euros” warned for its part the Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, while the Paris Stock Exchange resumed colors, after a meeting historically black Thursday.

Shops remain open, no risk of shortage

During his speech, Edouard Philippe tried to reassure by affirming that there was “no risk of shortage” in the food businesses, which will remain open, while French people flock to the supermarkets to stock up on supplies.

Transport remains accessible. It is up to users to take the necessary protective measures, in particular respect for barrier gestures.

Disneyland Paris, Futuroscope, Le Louvre … closed

The Disneyland Paris park will remain closed from March 15 to the end of March for the moment, by decision of the American management. The hotels in the park remain open for the time being and “until further notice”.

For the first time since its creation in 1987, the Futuroscope in Poitiers also announced in a press release the closure of its park from Monday morning until March 31 inclusive.

As for other cultural places, the same situation applies to the Louvre, La Villette and the Philharmonie , which have announced that they will close their doors this Friday until further notice. Ditto at the Palace of Versailles, the Eiffel Tower , the Mucem in Marseille…

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football matches suspended

On Friday, the Professional Football League decided to immediately suspend the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships . The measure takes effect this weekend and will continue until further notice.

Par mesure de précaution face au #coronavirus, @DisneylandParis a décidé de fermer ses portes jusqu'à fin mars (via @JournalLaMarne)https://t.co/Wy8G4vep2p — actu.fr (@actufr) March 13, 2020



Ditto for UEFA matches, postponed for the time being to future dates.

Au vu des dernières informations sur la propagation du #Covid_19 et de décisions gouvernementales, les matchs #UEFA de la semaine prochaine sont reportés Les tirages des 1/4 de finale #UCL et #UEL, prévus le 20/3, sont reportés De nouvelles dates seront annoncées en temps voulu pic.twitter.com/J49XWhz8Vy — L'UEFA 🇫🇷 (@UEFAcom_fr) March 13, 2020

Rugby matches suspended

French rugby is no exception to the rule. Friday, the president of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte, announced the suspension of all amateur championships, of all categories , without exception and until further notice. A measure which also concerns rallies and training, then applied to the professional championships of Top 14 and the Pro D2 , suspended until further notice.

🚨🏉 Le Top 14 et la Pro D2 suspendus, et aucune date indiquée concernant une reprise des activités #rugby https://t.co/bVzqLFfRqX via @actufr — Actu Rugby (@acturugbyfrance) March 13, 2020

Cycling, tennis, basketball…

Same situation on the side of other sports. Cycling, tennis, basketball, surfing. .. everyone is affected by this crisis which is still in its infancy, according to the Minister of Health Oliver Véran, who assured on Europe 1 Friday that “all the appropriate measures” were taken.

We are at the beginning of an epidemic of an unknown virus, I cannot absolutely assure you the eyes in the eyes today that I know exactly what will be the scale of the epidemic.

Le Comité exécutif de la FFT a décidé la suspension de l’ensemble des compétitions individuelles ou par équipes gérées par les officiels de la Fédération, de ses Ligues, de ses Comités et de ses Clubs sur l’ensemble du territoire. https://t.co/JlTxTg92V5 pic.twitter.com/Cd2S0NEFoX — FFT (@FFTennis) March 13, 2020

Afin de faire face à la crise sanitaire liée à l’épidémie de Coronavirus COVID-19, le Bureau Fédéral de la FFBB a décidé de reporter les championnats et coupes concernant ses clubs.https://t.co/toR9dEWZRl — FFBB (@ffbasketball) March 12, 2020

ANNONCE OFFICIELLE : En concertation avec les autorités, l’Union Cycliste Internationale et la Ville de Nice, les organisateurs de Paris-Nice ont décidé de juger l’arrivée finale de l’épreuve demain samedi à l’issue de la 7ème étape à Valdeblore la Colmiane. — Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 13, 2020

G7 summit Monday

Emmanuel Macron announced an extraordinary G7 summit on Monday with his foreign counterparts. A summit to be held by videoconference, to coordinate efforts “on the vaccine and treatments” and work on “an economic and financial response”.

Après un échange avec @realDonaldTrump et les dirigeants du G7, nous tiendrons un sommet extraordinaire du G7 par visioconférence ce lundi sur le Covid-19. Nous coordonnerons nos efforts sur le vaccin et les traitements, et travaillerons à une réponse économique et financière. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 13, 2020

