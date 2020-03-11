Coronavirus: 15 New Deaths, 2281 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

This Wednesday 11th March 2020, the Ministry of Health announced 497 new cases and 48 deaths linked to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic. The President is planning a television address.

Every day, the toll of the coronavirus epidemic in France is getting a little worse. This Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health announced 497 new cases in France and 15 additional deaths linked to Coronavirus Covid-19, since the last report on Tuesday.

A total of 2281 people have been infected and 48 have died (25 men and 23 women, who had chronic diseases) since the start of the epidemic. Stage 2 is still maintained.







“We must delay and anticipate the virus,” said Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, during his daily press conference.

Point de situation #Coronavirus #COVID19 du mercredi 11 mars.

Par le Ministre @olivierveran, accompagné du Pr. Jérôme Salomon, Directeur général de la Santé.

New clusters

Two new outbreaks have been identified. First in Corsica, near Ajaccio. All schools on the island will also close until March 29th.







Another outbreak was detected in the agglomeration of Montpellier. “In these 16 municipalities, crèches and schools will be closed and gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited,” said the minister.

A “pandemic” according to the WHO

In its latest report, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus crisis as “pandemic”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, denounced “alarming levels of spread and inaction”. The spread of Covid-19 has infected at least 110,000 people worldwide and claimed 4,473 deaths

“The international situation is being watched very closely,” says Olivier Véran.

Emmanuel Macron’s speech

The Elysée announced this Wednesday a speech by Emmanuel Macron, Thursday 12th March . The President will speak on television this Thursday at 8 p.m.

It will be the first solemn declaration by the Head of State since the start of the health crisis. It should be “quite short,” said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye on Wednesday after the Council of Ministers.

Among the announcements that could be on the agenda, Emmanuel Macron could notably declare the transition to stage 3 of the epidemic or even the postponement of the municipal elections. The verdict Thursday, therefore.

The Ehpad closed to visits

After nurseries, schools, colleges and high schools, it is the Ehpad’s turn to be concerned by the exceptional measures taken by the government. All establishments are prohibited from visiting outside persons.

Exceptions can, however, be decided for specific cases, in connection with the regional health agency and the prefecture.

Simplified work stoppage for parents

A new service has been created by Health Insurance to simplify requests for sick leave from parents whose children are confined to their homes because of the coronavirus.

This judgment is valid for a period of 14 days and can affect all the insured, under certain conditions.

A scientific council set up

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced the creation of a scientific council to “enlighten public decision in the management of the health situation linked to the Coronavirus”.

#Covid19 | Communiqué de presse

Le ministre @olivierveran installe un conseil scientifique pour éclairer la décision publique dans la gestion de la situation sanitaire liée au #Coronavirus

Postponement of the final of the League Cup

Football fans will have to take their patience, even if the decision was expected.

The office of the Professional Football League (LFP) announced on Wednesday the postponement of the match PSG-OL, which was to take place on April 4 at the Stade de France (Seine-Saint-Denis). The future date is currently unknown.

Suite à l'arrêté ministériel du 10 mars 2020, le Bureau du Conseil d'Administration a décidé de reporter la Finale de la @CoupeLigueBKT.

