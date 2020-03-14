Coronavirus: 12 New Deaths, 4,500 People Infected, France Enters Stage 3

General News
The coronavirus claimed new victims in France, this Saturday, March 14, 2020.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Coronavirus: 12 New Deaths, 4,500 People Infected, France Enters Stage 3

The number of people infected with the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours in France. This Saturday 14th March 2020, 4,500 cases of contamination are recorded.

The Prime Minister called, this Saturday 14th March 2020, to close public places in FranceFor good reason, the latest official report from the Ministry of Health reports 4,500 confirmed cases and 91 deaths.

Intense viral circulation

The numbers “doubled in 72 hours,” said Jérôme Salomon , the director general of health during his daily press briefing.



In France, the epidemic is “national”, “beginner” with “an intense viral circulation”.

In total, six regions are particularly affected by the coronavirus : Corsica, Grand Est, Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.

This Saturday, 300 serious cases are in intensive care.


And abroad ?

A total of 153,000 cases have been confirmed in 140 countries. 72,000 people were cured and 5,800 died.

Detainee contaminated in Fresnes prison

Friday, the Ministry of Justice announced that a nurse, working in the Fresnes prison (Val-de-Marne), had been tested positive for Covid-19.

This Saturday, another case was detected: this time, a 74-year-old prisoner.



In a press release, Nicole Belloubet, Minister of Justice, for her part clarified that in penitentiary establishments, “the triggering of plans for the continuation of activity will lead to a reduction in visiting rooms and a limitation of activities”.

Disneyland Paris has closed

He had announced it, it is now done: the Disneyland Paris park (Seine-et-Marne) closed on Friday 13th March 2020 in the evening  because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Initially, the American management had announced a closure of the French park for Sunday 15th March in the evening. It was therefore 48 hours in advance that it informed the fleet’s customers by means of a press release of its decision.

The premises will remain closed to the public until the end of March.

Measures for students

This Saturday, Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of Education, presented measures to ensure the continuity of the programs despite the closure of all schools from Monday.

He indicated in particular that permanence would be held in schools – “open as a building” – and that digital resources would be used (emails, ENT, platform “my class at home”, etc.) by the teachers to reconstruct “virtual classes”.

During his press briefing, he also announced that the holiday colonies and the extracurricular or extracurricular reception for the spring holidays would be cancelled.

Anti-inflammatory drugs should be avoided

Anti-inflammatory drugs could “be an actor in worsening the infection” with the coronavirus, announced this Saturday the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, in a tweet.


Ibuprofen is indeed likely to cause serious complications. Several doctors have notably mentioned cases of young Covid-19 patients without comorbidities, who find themselves in serious condition after taking ibuprofen for their fever.

Coronavirus: 12 New Deaths, 4,500 People Infected, France Enters Stage 3 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Henri Mondor Hospital in Créteil welcomes people with symptoms of coronavirus in a tent set up in the courtyard, on March 6, 2020.

Coronavirus: 1,126 Confirmed Cases, 19 Deaths, New Measures: Update in France

spanner44
An Air France Airbus A380 made an emergency landing in Canada

An Air France Airbus A380 Makes Emergency Landing after Engine Problem

spanner44
The Price of Cigarettes in France will increase on the 13th November

Smoking: The Rising Price of Cigarettes from 13th November

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of