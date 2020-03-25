Containment: The Rant of a Pharmacist in the Pays de Châteaubriant in the Middle of a Coronavirus Crisis

In order to raise awareness, a pharmacist in the Pays de Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) reminded that the north of the department is not spared from the coronavirus.

The north of the Loire-Atlantique and the Pays de Chateaubriant “are also affected by this outbreak of coronavirus”. This is the message that wanted to relay a pharmacist from Abbaretz (Loire-Atlantique) on Facebook, this Wednesday 25th March 2020.







The first cases of coronavirus in the Pays de Châteaubriant

In a very viral status, already shared more than 600 times in just a few hours, here is what the pharmacist specifies.

“The first cases of coronavirus appeared in Abbaretz with already interventions of the firemen for hospitalization due to the virus. Please stay at home … No aperitif with the neighbors, each at home.”

Objective: create an “electric shock”

Contacted by phone, the pharmacy says it wanted to create an “electric shock” for some.

“There are cases also in our campaigns, even in the Pays de Châteaubriant. It’s not just in big cities or on TV. Confinement is not very well respected by everyone, especially some elderly people who move too much. So we wanted to educate these people there, so that they become aware of the reality of the situation.”

Indeed, the pharmacist found that some people were, too often, outside their home. He, therefore, wanted to give them a little reminder on the crisis situation that the country is currently going through and that no one was spared.







Containment more and more respected

The pharmacists of this small town have, on several occasions “lectured” certain elderly or refractory people.

“They are also encouraged to blame themselves for their families, whom they may listen to more. But the message is starting to get in, because we see less and less after a week.”

Like “in all the municipalities of the sector”, the reception at the pharmacy of Abbaretz was modified during this period of crisis. “There is a different organization to accommodate everyone while respecting the safety barrier gestures. Gestures that we encourage everyone to respect for a few weeks. “

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)