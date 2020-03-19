Centre-Val-de-Loire: 128 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in the Region

Coronavirus: The regional health agency (ARS) Centre-Val-de-Loire has updated patients affected by Covid-19 on its territory. They are 128 confirmed cases.

The regional health agency ( ARS ) Centre-Val-de-Loire published its daily report of confirmed victims of Coronavirus Wednesday 18th March 2020 in the evening.

There are now 128 patients with Covid-19, one of whom died on Tuesday 17th March 2020. This is twenty-five more than the day before.







The least affected region of mainland France

For the moment the Center region is the least affected by the pandemic in mainland France with the Pays de la Loire.

The point department by department.







Thirty-seven patients in the Loiret

The Loiret now has three more confirmed patients making it the most affected department with 37 people.

Strong growth with thirty-six patients in Indre-et-Loire

In 24 hours, Indre-et-Loire lists the highest growth in the region with eleven more victims for a total of 36 affected individuals.

In Eure-et-Loir: thirty-four victims including one dead

Thirty-four contaminations are recorded in the Eure-et-Loir. A figure increasing by six cases since the previous day. The department is the only one to deplore a death at this stage.







Eleven contaminations in Loir-et-Cher

Two patients were added to the nine already present in the Loir-et-Cher department.

Six people affected in the Cher

No new case in Cher, which remains stable at six patients.

Four patients in the Indre

The Indre went from one person with four in less than 24 hours.

