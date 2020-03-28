Celebrity Apex in Saint-Nazaire: 22 New Cases of Covid-19, One Person Hospitalised

The Celebrity Apex liner, in the port of Saint-Nazaire.
A person who suffered from respiratory distress was hospitalised at Saint-Nazaire hospital, announced the prefect of Loire-Atlantique this Friday 27th March 2020.

The American shipowner Celebrity Cruises has officially owned the Celebrity Apex since Friday 27th March 2020. But the ship built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique should not leave Saint-Nazaire immediately because of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic on board.

22 new cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 have been diagnosed, making a total of 29 cases now confirmed. A person who suffered from respiratory distress was hospitalized at the Saint-Nazaire hospital.


The boat remains at the dock

“The boat will stay at the quay and will therefore not leave for England,” announced Claude d’Harcourt, prefect of Loire-Atlantique, this Friday evening.

The entire crew (1,417 people) and subcontractors (46) are confined on board until further notice. The owner’s objective is now to test the maximum number of people. Negative people can be repatriated to their country of origin “if they accept” but must then isolate themselves for at least 14 days. “These repatriation costs will be borne by the shipowner,” certifies Claude d’Harcourt. 65 nationalities are represented on board the Celebrity Apex, including 291 Filipinos and three French.


Crisis unit

The evolution of the contamination will be followed very closely by the State with the installation of a crisis unit at the sub-prefecture of Saint-Nazaire. A party, organized in one of the ship’s discos last weekend, could be the cause of the spread of the coronavirus. “A completely untimely demonstration,” said the prefect.

