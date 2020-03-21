Another 324 People Die of Coronavirus in Spain as Cases Surge Towards 25,000

Another 324 people have died of coronavirus Covid-19 in Spain over the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,326

The health ministry of Spain have just released their number of coronavirus covid-19 cases which has also soared, from 19,980 yesterday to 24,926 today. The grim new figures come after it became the fourth country to record more than 1,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic. It is now the fourth hardest-hit country in the world behind Italy, China, the epicentre of the disease and Iran.

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency on Saturday when the country went into lockdown. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered the closure of hotels, bars, restaurants and other public spaces, while tourists were urged to ‘leave immediately’ and all public events were cancelled.

Under the lockdown, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless they have to buy food or medicine, or go to work or hospital. The military has been mobilised to patrol the streets while law enforcement authorities have the power to confine people to their homes and order evacuations.







The death toll across Europe has risen steadily over the past week after it was declared the new epicentre of the outbreak, which emerged in China in December.

Yesterday, Italy recorded its largest daily jump in deaths with a further 627 people declared dead from Covid-19. The country has officially recorded more fatalities than China, where authorities say there have been no new cases for three days in Wuhan – the source of the global outbreak.

