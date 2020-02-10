Weather in Charente: Overcast and Rainy in the Morning, Improvement Expected in Afternoon

Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Charente: Overcast and Rainy in the Morning, Improvement Expected in Afternoon
The weather in Charente will start with wind and rain, but should improve this afternoon

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be mixed this morning across the department, but we should see an improvement during the day

The wind blew well this night in Charente, and on waking the sky is grey but it is relatively mild. The weather in Charente will be mixed this morning, with a bit of rain. But an improvement is planned this afternoon according to Meteo France. 

Threatening clouds will return in the evening. A southwest wind will blow moderately.

As for the temperatures, it will be 14 degrees in Cognac and 13 degrees in Angouleme in the hottest part of the day. 

The rest of the week promises to be mixed, the weekend should be fine.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente will be brighter and drier
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente will be brighter and drier (Photo: Meteo France)

Weather in Charente: Overcast and Rainy in the Morning, Improvement Expected in Afternoon 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

A ship consisting of a million lego bricks to be displayed in Calais

Lego: The biggest ship in the world of bricks, in Calais

Jason Plant
Two burglars were placed in custody, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after pointing a pharmacy in the Sept-Denies district, Toulouse.

Toulouse: They Rob a Pharmacy and Flee, Two Burglars Arrested

spanner44
Valérie Lemercier has a new date for Nantes

Valérie Lemercier: A New Date in Nantes

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of