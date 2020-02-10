Weather in Charente: Overcast and Rainy in the Morning, Improvement Expected in Afternoon

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be mixed this morning across the department, but we should see an improvement during the day

The wind blew well this night in Charente, and on waking the sky is grey but it is relatively mild. The weather in Charente will be mixed this morning, with a bit of rain. But an improvement is planned this afternoon according to Meteo France.

Threatening clouds will return in the evening. A southwest wind will blow moderately.

As for the temperatures, it will be 14 degrees in Cognac and 13 degrees in Angouleme in the hottest part of the day.

The rest of the week promises to be mixed, the weekend should be fine.

