Storm Ciara: Firefighters Intervened 60 Times in Maine-et-Loire

Storm Ciara caused damage in the Maine-et-Loire

The night from Sunday to Monday 10th February 2020, the firefighters carried out around sixty emergency interventions in Maine-et-Loire. The Ciara storm caused mainly tree branches to fall on the roads in the north of the department.

The wind blew last night from Sunday to Monday 10th February 2020. The storm Ciara caused falls of branches of trees and electric wires, mainly on the roads of the north of the department. There were no injuries.

The firefighters were called out sixty times during the night.


