Storm Ciara: Firefighters Intervened 60 Times in Maine-et-Loire

The night from Sunday to Monday 10th February 2020, the firefighters carried out around sixty emergency interventions in Maine-et-Loire. The Ciara storm caused mainly tree branches to fall on the roads in the north of the department.

