Salmonellosis: Withdrawal and Recall of Batches of Morbier with Raw Milk after Several Contaminations

Thirteen people with salmonellosis have been identified by the National Reference Center (CNR) for salmonella at the Pasteur Institute, report this Friday 7th February 2020 the Ministry of Health and that of Agriculture.

All are said to have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella Dublin, after consuming raw milk morbier.







Fromagerie Perrin

According to the investigations carried out by Santé publique France and the services of the Directorate-General for Food, the cheese in question is produced by the Perrin establishment, based in Doubs.

As a precaution, and given the situation, the health authorities have withdrawn the sale and recalled the following raw milk morbier:

Grinding wheels for lots: n ° 23240923 (DLUO 10/02), 23240924 (DLUO 01/02), 23271122, 23271123, 23271124, 23271125, 23271126 and 23271127 (DLUO on 05/03 and 30/03)

Cutting batch: n ° 13 (DLC as of 12/02)

Marketed in supermarkets

These products are generally marketed in all French supermarkets and "are identifiable by the approval number (FR 25-155-001 CE) affixed to the cheese or the packaging," the two ministries said in a press release.







The health authorities, therefore, recommend that people who still hold the products concerned not consume them and bring them back to the point of sale where they were purchased.

They specify:

“Food poisoning caused by salmonella results in gastrointestinal disorders (diarrhea, vomiting) of sudden onset often accompanied by fever and headache which generally occur 6h to 72h after consumption of contaminated products. These symptoms may be more pronounced in young children, pregnant women, immunocompromised people and the elderly.”

People who have consumed these products and who present these symptoms are therefore invited to consult their doctor by reporting this consumption. “In the absence of symptoms within 7 days after consumption of the products concerned, there is no need to worry and consult a doctor,” they conclude.

