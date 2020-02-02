Brexit: After Guernsey Decision, Cherbourg Fishermen Threaten to Block Landing

In announcing the Brexit, Guernsey suspended access to fishing areas within the 6-12 mile perimeter around the island. The fishermen of Cherbourg counter-attack!

Tensions about fishing in Anglo-Norman waters. On Saturday, the government of Guernsey temporarily suspended access to fishing areas located within the 6-12 mile perimeter around the island. If the first political reactions were reassuring, the Cherbourg fishermen decided to counterattack.

No landing from Guernsey

Since Saturday, they have decided to block all landings and sales of fish caught by a Guernsey vessel. A radical solution, but assumed by Sophie Leroy, from the arms of Cherbourg.

“We are asked not to go fishing around Guernsey anymore, but on the other hand, they could continue to land their fishing in Cherbourg or Diélette, as before. We know that they depend a lot on the French market, we fight with our own means. “

Les pêcheurs de Normandie ont décidé d’un blocus total des débarquements et des ventes du poisson venant de Guernesey. Cette mesure reste en vigueur tous le temps que nous n’avons pas les autorisations promises par l’état de #Guernesey #fishermen #french #normandie — Armement Cherbourg (@ArmementCherb) February 2, 2020

“We will keep up the pressure”

Concretely, surveillance has been set up in the ports. For the moment, no English boat from the island has presented itself at the Cherbourg auction.

“We have warned the auction of our intentions. If it receives merchandise and puts it on the market, we will try, by all means, to prevent the sale. “

Sophie Leroy noted the efforts of the Anglo-Norman neighbours to quickly respond. But this is not enough.







“We are told of a few days of impossibility of fishing. There already, we hear about several weeks. The time to receive the files, send them and process them in Guernsey… Time will pass. We will keep the pressure on until we get permission to fish again.”

