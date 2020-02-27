Angouleme: Serious Accident at Girac

CHARENTE: An accident at Girac near Angouleme caused delays

Yesterday evening Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., the Citroën C2, driven by a young man, arrived from the RN 10 via the exit ramp. Between the Girac roundabouts, she jumped the small embankment that separates the tracks. It hit hard (Photo CL) a Mercedes arriving in the opposite direction with a couple on board.

The collision was spectacular, but not very serious.


The firefighters transported a man and a woman in their thirties, slightly injured, to the nearby Girac hospital. Traffic was completely interrupted during the time of the emergency response.

